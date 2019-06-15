As part of it’s Flag Day Ceremony, the Virginia War Memorial will also conduct a flag retirement ceremony that will demonstrate the respectful and honored tradition for properly retiring a United States Flag. An Honor Guard made up of representatives from Veteran Service Organizations will demonstrate the steps and symbolism that goes into the cutting of the flag, the special woods used, and the burning. The ceremony will be held outdoors.
Flag Day Ceremony
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History, This & That
May 11, 2019
