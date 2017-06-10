Flag Day Celebration: United We Stand

In recognition of President Woodrow Wilson’s establishment of Flag Day in 1916, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will co-host a Flag Day Celebration on Saturday, June 10th from 10:00 until 3:00 pm. Three local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Augusta Parish, Beverley Manor, and Colonel Thomas Hughart – are co-hosting the event. The event is free and open to the public.

The focus of this event is “United We Stand” and the keynote speaker will be the Honorable John Avoli, External Director of the Frontier Culture Museum and former Mayor of Staunton, who will speak at 1:00 pm. The Stonewall Brigade Clarinet Ensemble will play after the speaker. Festivities will include free tours of the presidential birthplace and museum, children’s activities, a reception, and a special appearance by President Woodrow Wilson. From 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to fold Pocket Flags and send notes to our military personnel serving abroad.

Sponsors for the event are BB&T: Scott & Stringfellow; Bankers Insurance, Country Confections; Diann Snyder; and an Anonymous donor.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment.

For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.