Fit Foodie Festival & 5K

Eat your way to the finish line, then celebrate at the post-race John Hancock Vitality Village Food and Fitness Festival, featuring bites from local restaurants, a beer and wine garden, mini-workout classes, and so much more. A race you can really sink your teeth into, your registration includes:
· Race registration and bib
· Bites at each mile
· Finisher's medal
· Access to the John Hancock Vitality Village Food and Fitness Festival
· Delicious tasting stations from The Oval Room, True Food Kitchen, Inspired Cravings & more!
· Finish line celebration drinks
· Goody bag with gifts from top health and wellness brands
· Meet-and-greets with John Hancock Elite Athlete Ambassadors
· Cash reward for top finishers
· Friday Night Packet Pick Up Party
· Donation to No Kid Hungry
Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax
Info
Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
please enable javascript to view