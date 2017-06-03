Fit Foodie Festival & 5K

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Eat your way to the finish line, then celebrate at the post-race John Hancock Vitality Village Food and Fitness Festival, featuring bites from local restaurants, a beer and wine garden, mini-workout classes, and so much more. A race you can really sink your teeth into, your registration includes:

· Race registration and bib

· Bites at each mile

· Finisher's medal

· Access to the John Hancock Vitality Village Food and Fitness Festival

· Delicious tasting stations from The Oval Room, True Food Kitchen, Inspired Cravings & more!

· Finish line celebration drinks

· Goody bag with gifts from top health and wellness brands

· Meet-and-greets with John Hancock Elite Athlete Ambassadors

· Cash reward for top finishers

· Friday Night Packet Pick Up Party

· Donation to No Kid Hungry

Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

