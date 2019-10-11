One of the greatest gatherings of dealers and collectors in the mid-Atlantic region with hundreds of exhibitors. The Augusta Expo Center offers a fabulous venue for both exhibitors and collectors. Hundreds of exhibitors bring an eclectic mixture of antiques and collectibles, including 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus a trove of vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs and mid-century modern pieces. Many collectors show up at sunrise on Friday to wait for the gates to open at 9 a.m. to comb the many exhibition halls, barns, tents and stalls looking for that special treasure. There is something for everybody; intriguing collectibles include furniture, jewelry, stoneware, toys, Civil War memorabilia, vintage, hard-to- find hardware and restoration pieces and much, much more.
Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo
Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939
Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, Markets
Aug 24, 2019
