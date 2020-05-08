Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo

Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939

Started in 1987 and now one of the longest running, top-quality Antique Shows on the East Coast. Often referred to as “an antiques extravaganza.” Locals and seasoned collectors recognize the show as one of the premier events in the Shenandoah Valley, many traveling hundreds of miles to attend this top-rated show. Over 300 dealers offer first-rate prices on 18th, 19th-century American and English furniture; vintage Americana; mid-century modern; jewelry; silver; rugs; glassware; art; and collectibles of all kinds. Truly a treasure hunter’s paradise.

Augusta Expo 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939
