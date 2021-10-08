“Fishersville” is a household name in the antiques community, synonymous with quality antiques shows. The Fishersville Antiques Expo has been a semi-annual event at Augusta Expo since the early 1990s. With rare exception, the hundreds of dealers and thousands of customers who have attended the shows over the years universally identify Fishersville as the best indoor/outdoor show along the entire east coast area. The show has a long-standing reputation of high-quality vendors with eclectic and diverse inventories from 18th- and 19th-century American and English furniture to the truly unique “whatsits?” Locals from the Shenandoah Valley and seasoned collectors recognize the show as the premier antiques event in the entire Mid-Atlantic Region. Dealers offer first-rate prices to enthusiastic buyers, whether first time customers or loyal buyers who come to each and every show. There is something for everyone: You won’t go away empty handed! Friday $10 admission is good for both days! Saturday, $5. Ticket price includes admission and parking.Stay in touch and get the latest information on the show – follow, like and share on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FishersvilleAntiquesExpo) and/or check our website (http://www.heritagepromotions.net) for additional details.