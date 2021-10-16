First Responders Market - Yorktown Market Days

Join us in saluting our everyday local heroes during this First Responders Market.

It's a morning dedicated to our firefighters, sheriff's deputies, 911 emergency communications dispatchers, public works officials, and other first responders who keep our community safe. Stop by to let them know how much we appreciate them!

Several vendors and artists will also be providing discounts to first responders who show up to shop the market. Several emergency vehicles and officials will be on site that day to educate and answer questions. Enjoy spectacular views of the York River, live music, food trucks, and a variety of vendors!

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh seafood and meats; breads; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; gourmet dog treats; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.