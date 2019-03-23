FIRST LOOK | Interactive Home Showroom at West Village One Loudoun

Miller & Smith, the Washington region’s most award-winning home builder and real estate developer, is pleased to

present the FIRST LOOK new home showroom at West Village on Saturday, March 23!

The FIRST LOOK models will become a hub for homebuyers and their families to roam free, interact with local community partners, play, build, listen and learn. Visitors can see, smell, taste and touch their new home with a schedule of activities and seminars from local community partners including cooking demos, DIY classes, in-home seminars, workshops, exclusive retail pop-ups, photobooths and giveaways. The FIRST LOOK at West Village showroom includes:

Cooking demos and tastings hosted by best-selling cookbook author and chef Domenica Cooks

Pop up style bar hosted by Scout and Molly's

Giveaways, door prizes, a photobooth and more!

Homebuyers can enjoy up to $25,000 in FIRST LOOK perks with a purchase within 60 days.