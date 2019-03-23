FIRST LOOK | Interactive Home Showroom at Embrey Mill

Co-hosted with Macaroni Kid of Fredericksburg, the Miller & Smith FIRST LOOK model showroom will become a hub for homebuyers and their families to roam free, interact with local community partners, play, build, listen and learn.

Visitors can see, smell, taste and touch their new home with a schedule of activities and seminars from local community partners including cooking demos by Joanna Gregson, bakery samples by Batter Splatter, art with Wine & Design Stafford, a kids tea party with Blooming Arrow Events, interior design by Thompson Interior Designs, crafts by Wiggle Worms Child Care and so much more!

Homebuyers can enjoy up to $25,000 in FIRST LOOK perks with a purchase within 60 days.