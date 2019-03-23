FIRST LOOK | Interactive Home Showroom at Brambleton Garden District

Miller & Smith, the Washington region’s most award-winning home builder and real estate developer, is pleased to

present the FIRST LOOK new home showroom at Brambleton Garden District on Saturday, March 23!

The FIRST LOOK model showroom will become a hub for homebuyers and their families to roam free, interact with local community partners, play, build, listen and learn.

Visitors can see, smell, taste and touch their new home with a schedule of activities and seminars from local community partners including cooking demos, DIY classes, in-home seminars, workshops, exclusive retail pop-ups, photobooths and giveaways. The FIRST LOOK at Brambleton Garden District showroom includes:

Cooking demos and tastings hosted by Cooking Thyme with Stacie Husman

Kids activities by Bella Ballerina

An exclusive pop up retailer

Giveaways, door prizes, an interactive photobooth and more!

Homebuyers can enjoy up to $25,000 in FIRST LOOK perks with a purchase within 60 days.