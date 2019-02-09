FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti

to Google Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00

Walhaven at Kingstowne 6423 Beatles Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22310

Join us for a special First Look event featuring internationally best-selling author, Chef Domenica Marchetti (Domenica Cooks) who will be demonstrating her favorite Italian family recipes with light bites, giveaways and more!

Guests can tour the stunning, brand new 55+ community featuring modern 3-level townhomes with private elevators.

*This event will be held in the Windfaire model home.

Visit millerandsmith.com/firstlook for more information on how you can enjoy $25,000 in free perks when you purchase within 60 days of your FirstLook.

Info
Walhaven at Kingstowne 6423 Beatles Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22310 View Map
Food & Drink, Home & Garden, Workshops
571-257-6231
to Google Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - FIRST LOOK featuring Chef Domenica Marchetti - 2019-02-09 11:00:00
Catch the Buzz

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular