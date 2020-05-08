First Look at ASPIRE HOUSE McLean Designer Show House

Experience a first look of the ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 Designer Show House at a Preview Gala on May 8, 2020 (tickets $250/each). Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Windows Catering and drinks from Tarara Winery along with a selection of local beer. The house will be open to the public on May 9 through June 7, 2020, Wed.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (tickets $35/each).

The ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 Designer Show House is a collaborative effort between ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME magazine, Artisan Builders and Harrison Design, showcasing superlative talent among 31 interior designers and firms while raising awareness and funds for Cancer Support Community—the largest professionally led, nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide.

The mission of each ASPIRE HOUSE is to inspire and connect both design enthusiasts and doyens while supporting a meaningful cause. This year's 9,600 square foot McLean residence is an innovative marriage of classical Monticello elements and cutting-edge materials and techniques, making it an immersive and dynamic design experience. ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 Design Chair, Mary Douglas Drysdale, is working alongside renowned regional, national international talent along with rising stars from across Washington, DC, MD, VA, NJ, NY, SC and PA, to realize an exciting fusion of styles and imaginations.

For more information, visit www.aspireshowhouse.com/mclean. All ticket sales will benefit Cancer Support Community, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emotional support and navigation for individuals impacted by cancer, including their families and friends (https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/).