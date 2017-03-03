First Fridays Exhibition Opening

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504

The opening reception will be First Friday, March 3rd from 5:30 - 8:00 pm with the gallery talk beginning at 6:00 pm. The exhibition will be on view through Friday, April 21st. The Craddock-Terry Gallery is free and open to the public 12-5 pm Wednesday through Sunday.

The exhibition will feature works from two projects that focus on the historical and contemporary oppression and the reaction from the oppressed. Collaborators: Lori Lee & Chris Rackley

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504

434-847-7277

