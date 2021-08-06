Under a new Virginia ABC local special event license, Downtown Norfolk Council has put 16 blocks under a special bubble for a refreshed First Fridays season. The first event will be August 6 from 5 to 8:30 pm. The other dates are September 3 and October 1.

The new rule means most of Downtown Norfolk from Granby Street to Main Street and from Bute Street extending east to Monticello Avenue and west to Boush Street will be part of this newly designated area during First Fridays. For guests, it means you can take it with you from restaurant to entertainment throughout the First Fridays event as long as you stay within the defined area. This is the first event to use this new ABC event license in the region and only the second one in Virginia to date.

Areas throughout Downtown will be activated with entertainment, music and experiences throughout the evening. Downtown Norfolk restaurants will have special food offerings in addition to creative cocktails, wine and craft beers.

“We like to think of this as a bigger, better, bubblier First Fridays,” said Downtown Norfolk Council Director of Marketing & Communications Jessica Kliner. “It’s a moving party throughout this 16-block area. And, it’s a great way to support our local businesses and let them get creative with this event.”

Access points will be controlled with a combination of Downtown Norfolk Council staff, volunteers and off-duty police and/or sheriff officers. There are no ticket sales, and all purchases will be made directly to Downtown businesses. Consumption of alcohol will not be permitted outside of the event bubble.

First Fridays is sponsored by Wells Fargo Center and S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. The event is produced by Downtown Norfolk Council. For more information, visit DowntownNorfolk.org.