The 8th Annual First Fridays street-party season starts Friday, April 3 on Granby Street. Each First Fridays runs from 5 pm to 8:30 pm with live music, food, drinks and fun for all ages. All events are free and open to the public.
“This is an extremely popular series and a great opportunity to mix and mingle before heading out to experience the restaurants and nightlife along Granby Street,” said Downtown Norfolk Council Marketing Director Jessica Kliner.
First Fridays is produced by Downtown Norfolk Council and sponsored by S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. and Wells Fargo Center. Local vendors offer an assortment of food items available for sale including local craft beer and wine. The after party continues in Downtown with an assortment of restaurants and venues to explore within easy walking distance.
2020 Season Entertainment and Locations
April 3 – Granby Street
Headliner: Ona, indie rock from West Virginia
http://www.thebandona.com
Opener: Landon Elliot, Richmond-based singer/songwriter
https://www.landonelliott.com
May 1 – Granby Street
Headliner: No BS Brass Band, combines the spirit of New Orleans with modern funk from Richmond
http://www.nobsbrass.com
Opener: TBA
June 5 – The Plot – NEON District
Headliner: Ballroom Thieves, Motown to classic rock and metal – see them on their way to Bonnaroo!
http://www.ballroomthieves.com/
Opener: Fox & the Bear, VEER music award-winning indie duo
https://www.foxandthebearmusic.com
August 7 – Granby Street
Headliner: South Hill Banks, Floyd-fest winners with jam infused bluegrass
https://southhillbanks.com
Opener: TBA
September 4 – Granby Street
Headliner: Kendall Street Company, jazz-grass infused psychedelic bliss from Charlottesville
http://www.kendallstreetcompany.com
Opener: Darzo, metaphor, melody, and rhythm from Charlottesville
https://darzomusic.com/about
October 2 – Granby Street
Headliner: Super Doppler, hometown favorites
https://www.superdopplerband.com/
Opener: Paper Aliens, spacey, soulful, jazz-infused funk-rock sound hailing from Virginia Beach
http://paperaliensmusic.com
