The 8th Annual First Fridays street-party season starts Friday, April 3 on Granby Street. Each First Fridays runs from 5 pm to 8:30 pm with live music, food, drinks and fun for all ages. All events are free and open to the public.

“This is an extremely popular series and a great opportunity to mix and mingle before heading out to experience the restaurants and nightlife along Granby Street,” said Downtown Norfolk Council Marketing Director Jessica Kliner.

First Fridays is produced by Downtown Norfolk Council and sponsored by S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. and Wells Fargo Center. Local vendors offer an assortment of food items available for sale including local craft beer and wine. The after party continues in Downtown with an assortment of restaurants and venues to explore within easy walking distance.

2020 Season Entertainment and Locations

April 3 – Granby Street

Headliner: Ona, indie rock from West Virginia

http://www.thebandona.com

Opener: Landon Elliot, Richmond-based singer/songwriter

https://www.landonelliott.com

May 1 – Granby Street

Headliner: No BS Brass Band, combines the spirit of New Orleans with modern funk from Richmond

http://www.nobsbrass.com

Opener: TBA

June 5 – The Plot – NEON District

Headliner: Ballroom Thieves, Motown to classic rock and metal – see them on their way to Bonnaroo!

http://www.ballroomthieves.com/

Opener: Fox & the Bear, VEER music award-winning indie duo

https://www.foxandthebearmusic.com

August 7 – Granby Street

Headliner: South Hill Banks, Floyd-fest winners with jam infused bluegrass

https://southhillbanks.com

Opener: TBA

September 4 – Granby Street

Headliner: Kendall Street Company, jazz-grass infused psychedelic bliss from Charlottesville

http://www.kendallstreetcompany.com

Opener: Darzo, metaphor, melody, and rhythm from Charlottesville

https://darzomusic.com/about

October 2 – Granby Street

Headliner: Super Doppler, hometown favorites

https://www.superdopplerband.com/

Opener: Paper Aliens, spacey, soulful, jazz-infused funk-rock sound hailing from Virginia Beach

http://paperaliensmusic.com

Downtown Norfolk Council is a private, not-for-profit membership organization comprised of businesses and individuals working toward a dynamic, attractive and prosperous Downtown. DNC also manages the Downtown Norfolk Improvement District, a 50-block special services district with enhanced services that keep Downtown friendly, safe and spotless. Connect with Downtown Norfolk on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit DowntownNorfolk.org.