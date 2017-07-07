First Friday at the Winery

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141

Wind down your week with live music, local food and wine at the winery - every first Friday this spring, summer and fall!

Each month we’re bringing in a talented musician to serenade your blues away and a chef’s special culinary offering so you don’t even have to cook!

So soak in that evening sunshine on our terrace overlooking the pond and grab yourself a glass of your favorite Bogati wine - it’s time to relax!

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141

5403381144

