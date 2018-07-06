The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s First Friday Art Samplers make a great date night, family outing or evening out with friends. Register in-person at VisArts beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. The first round of classes begins at 6 p.m. and the second begins at 7:30 p.m. Samplers cost $15 per person. Several kid-friendly samplers are always available. Check visarts.org for a list of upcoming samplers.
First Friday Art Samplers at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 14, 2018
