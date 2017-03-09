First Annual National Kidney Foundation Honors Event

We invite you to join us as we honor those who have been outstanding advocates in the fight against kidney disease in Virginia.

The First Annual National Kidney Foundation Honors awards reception and fundraiser will take place on World Kidney Day, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the beautiful and traditional Richmond Country Club. Honors Awards guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, an inspiring mission appeal, and the opportunity to network with leaders in business and medicine.

The dollars raised from this event support kidney disease and transplant patients through research, early detection screenings and public and professional education programs.

To register or to get more information, contact Dana Brown at Dana.Brown@kidney.org or 804.288.8342 ext. 724.