Fine Arts and Flowers 2021 opens to the public on October 21 and will run until October 24. The exhibition is free admission during regular museum hours. Special events beginning Oct 20 and tickets are required and advance purchase is recommended. Events include a dazzling Gala celebrating the reinstallation of the acclaimed Mellon Collections and the preview of more than eighty floral interpretations. Other special events include renowned guest speakers, luncheons, a fashion show-luncheon featuring designs by students from Virginia Commonwealth University, floral design workshops, exhibition tours, curator talks, and a variety of family activities.