A spectacular museum-wide exhibition of floral designs inspired by works in the VMFA collection.

Presented by The Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with floral designs by the Garden Club of Virginia, Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, and Garden Clubs of Virginia, Fine Arts & Flowers is open to the public Thursday, October 25 through Sunday, October 28 during regular museum hours.

Special events kick off on October 24 with Kaleidoscope of Flowers, a festive gala with dazzling lighting and colorful motifs that will transform the Atrium into a three-dimensional kaleidoscope of beauty. Other events, including renowned guest speakers, luncheons, guided tours, and workshops, give added dimension to this special exhibition.

The Council is pleased that all the proceeds from Fine Arts & Flowers 2018 will support the inaugural tour of VMFA on the Road, an artmobile for the 21st Century.