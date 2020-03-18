Based on the Academy Award-winning film, “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatregoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.
“Finding Neverland”
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
