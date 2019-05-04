Finding Ashley Stewart 2019 Tour – Hampton Stop

The Finding Ashley Stewart Tour is back for its 3rd year! I've launched my biggest tour yet to find who embodies Ashley Stewart. I'll be visiting you with my whole crew to do pink carpet interviews, parties, giveaways and so much more.

For my 4th stop, I'm coming to party with my Hampton divas! Come show me why you deserve to be a finalist on Saturday, May 4th starting at 2:00PM!

I'm looking for the diva that represents Ashley Stewart the most! I want to see you at my Ashley Call and hear how you embrace my values of kindness, perseverance, resilience, confidence and empowerment.

The top divas will be flown to New York City to compete at the Finding Ashley Stewart Finale, Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the historic Kings Theatre. I know you have what it takes. See you in Hampton!

ASHLEY SEARCH

Saturday May 4th // 2PM - 5PM

Ashley Stewart

Peninsula Town Center

2561 McMenamin St Hampton, VA 23666

Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LNkGDr4Fkw

https://www.ashleystewart.com/findingashleystewart.html