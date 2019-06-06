As our power and influence in the workplace and the world continues to expand, it’s imperative that we, as women, take greater responsibility for the wealth our greater influence is creating for ourselves, our families and for future generations. Join us for a networking event and panel discussion on empowering women.
Financial Empowerment for Women: Knowledge is Power
Matthews, Carter & Boyce - 1st Floor Conf. Center 12500 Fair Lakes Circle, Virginia 22033
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Workshops
