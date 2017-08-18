Films on the Field: Beauty and the Beast

The Culpeper County Parks and Recreation department will be hosting its first annual Films on the Field event on Friday August 18 at the Culpeper Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive. Movie show time starts at 9:00pm, but seating on the football field opens at 8:00pm. Admission is free and open to the public, so bring the family and layout under the stars while enjoying the nostalgia of outdoor films. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Culpeper Recreation Foundation Inc. building of the Inclusive Bright Spot Playground to allow children of all abilities to play together. For more information about the event, please visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.CulpeperRecreation.com, check us out on Facebook, stop by the office at 131 N Main St., or call at 540-727-3412. Remember to bring your own comfy blanket or chair to sit on, but leave the coolers, alcohol, glass containers, and pets at home.