Film Screening: “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf”

Directed by Thomas Piper, "Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf" (2018, 72 min) is an immersive and meditative award-winning documentary that reveals how the revolutionary landscape designer, Piet Oudolf, upends our conventional notions of nature, public space, and, ultimately, beauty itself. An introduction to the film will be provided by Joseph J. Krakora.

Joseph J. Krakora was Executive Officer for External and International Affairs at the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC for nearly three decades. Prior to the National Gallery, Mr. Krakora was the Associate Director of Development at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Executive Vice President of The City Center Joffrey Ballet, Director, Dance Program of The National Endowment for the Arts, Executive Vice President and Director of New Programs and Media Production at The Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center, General Director of The Chicago City Ballet, and Special Advisor to the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, The White House. He has also written, produced, and directed several award winning films. For the past ten years, Mr. Krakora has underwritten the Polly Krakora Award for Artistry in Film at the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital in honor of his late wife. "Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf" won the award in 2018.

Refreshments and cash bar (beer/wine) provided.