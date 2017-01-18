Film Noir: Creature From the Black Lagoon

Welcome to The Fantastic Faraoni Film Festival

Each month we offer the midweek madness movie hour of horror hosted by Ken Faraoni, national bronze artist and well-established expert of this cinematic genre.

Ken Faraoni will discuss these movies, their cultural and historic importance, implications and representation of society at the time, the angst of the cold war era reflected in these movies in a entertaining, humorous way.

This is the third movie in this series, another cult classic:

Creature from the Black Lagoon is a 1954 American black-and-white monster-horror film, produced by William Alland and directed by Jack Arnold. It stars Richard Carlson, Julia Adams, Richard Denning, Antonio Moreno, and Whit Bissell. The Creature was played by Ben Chapman on land and by Ricou Browning underwater. The film premiered in Detroit on February 12 and was released on a regional basis, opening on various dates

Producer William Alland was attending a 1941 dinner party during the filming of Citizen Kane (in which he played the reporter Thompson) when Mexican cinematographer Gabriel Figueroa told him about the myth of a race of half-fish, half-human creatures in the Amazon River. Alland wrote story notes titled "The Sea Monster" 10 years later. His inspiration was Beauty and the Beast. In December 1952 Maurice Zimm expanded this into a treatment, which Harry Essex and Arthur Ross rewrote as The Black Lagoon. Following the success of the 3D film House of Wax in 1953, Jack Arnold was hired to direct the film in the same format

Creature from the Black Lagoon received positive reviews from critics upon its release and is now considered a classic. Leonard Maltin awarded the film three out of a possible four stars, writing, "Archetypal '50s monster movie has been copied so often that some of the edge is gone, but ... is still entertaining, with juicy atmosphere and luminous underwater photography sequences." Film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 84%, based on 32 reviews, with a rating average of 6.9/10. The film is recognized by American Film Institute.

Tickets $6.00 at door. Cashbar & Concessions