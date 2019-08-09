Now in its 14th year, the 2019 Filipino Festival is Friday, August 9 from 5-10pm and on Saturday, August 10 from 10am-8pm. Free Admission. Enjoy delicious, traditional Filipino food with plenty of beer and wine. Live bands, vendors, colorful cultural and contemporary dances, crafts and games for the kids, lots of Zumba and line-dancing, and much more. The venue is Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, VA 23228. It’s more fun in the Philippines, so join us – all are welcome. Proceeds to various charities. For info, www.filipinofestival.org or info@filipinofestival.org. Thank you - Salamat.