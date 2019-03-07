Fifty Shades of Green: Painting from Life

NOVA Plein Air Artists

Exhibit dates: March 7 – April 15, 2019

Reception: Saturday, March 23, 6-8 pm

It is believed that artists have painted in nature since the beginning of painting itself. Although there is no exact documented start date, artists have portrayed the landscape for hundreds of years. Founded in 2016, Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) was initiated due to a shared desire to explore the idea of painting outdoors. Since then, NPAA has evolved into a creative, educational and social network of local artists committed to painting weekly at organized “paint-outs”. Plein air locations are chosen for their diversity, varying from state and county parks to rustic farms, vineyards, and urban settings within the Northern Virginia and Greater Washington, DC area. While NPAA is primarily a plein air group, members also engage in painting other subjects including still life, genre, and portraiture. Fifty Shades of Green showcases artwork from 11 very active, local artists, many of whom graduated with fine arts degrees and enjoy a variety of creative interests.

Much of the art in Fifty Shades of Green features recognizable Virginia scenery such as Old Town Manassas, Morven Park, River Farm, and many other familiar locations. Using a variety of mediums, the artists bring each composition to life through their use of color, perception, and painterly technique.

View the artwork and meet the artists at the reception March 23, 6-8 pm.

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.