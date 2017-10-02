The Warm Springs Gallery is pleased to announce the Fifth Annual Bath County Plein Air Festival October 2-8, 2017, celebrating the tradition of outdoor painting with some of the finest painters from Virginia and across the country. Thirty nationally acclaimed artists will set up their easels, pull out their paintbrushes and document the landscape and culture of Bath County, Virginia.

For four days artists will paint picturesque scenes throughout Bath County. Visitors and locals will have the unique opportunity to observe artists as they paint on location. Listen and learn from daily artist demonstrations. Discover the talent and techniques behind this painting tradition and become a part of our flourishing arts scene. At the end of the week, join us for a Gala Celebration and cast your vote for the best painting at the Reception and Awards Ceremony. Explore one of the most beautiful small towns in Virginia while interacting with some of the nation’s top plein air painters.