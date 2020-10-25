Field Gay - Field Day for LGBTQ Community

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

Come for our LGBTQ meet up for drinks and good times. We have yard games, table games and drinks. Through the winter we have indoor table games!

This is a family friendly event, free to attend.

Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Outdoor
