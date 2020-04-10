Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF! Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Ages 8 and up. All persons regardless of age are required to have a ticket.

TICKETS: $39.50 - $88.50 plus applicable fees. Sections and prices subject to change. Tickets are available at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center Box Offices, online at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and by phone at 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX). ETIX is the only authorized ticketing partner of Broadway In Richmond and Altria Theater.