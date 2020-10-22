A Fiddle Workshop with Mark O'Connor

Iconic, Grammy-winning American fiddler Mark O'Connor will coach accomplished Virginia Tech student fiddlers in an online master class, then offer a broad online workshop demonstrating fiddling techniques. All ages are welcome at this free intermediate-level workshop.

A product of America's rich aural folk tradition as well as classical music, O'Connor's creative journey began at the feet of a pair of musical giants. The first was the folk fiddler and innovator who created the modern era of American fiddling, Benny Thomasson; the second, French jazz violinist, considered one of the greatest improvisers in the history of the violin, Stephane Grappelli. Along the way, between these marvelous musical extremes, Mark O'Connor absorbed knowledge and influence from the multitude of musical styles and genres he studied.

His O'Connor Method combines classical violin technique and theory with American music history, creativity, and improvisation to teach students to become better-skilled violinists and string players of the 21st century.

The event will occur live at 2:00 p.m. EDT and will be viewable as a recording through midnight EDT.