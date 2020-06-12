FETCH a Cure’s Pets on Parade Benefit & Auction

Join FETCH a Cure at the gorgeous Main Street Station in downtown Richmond for our 13th celebration of the Pets On Parade Benefit & Auction! Pets on Parade is one of FETCH a Cure’s signature events, hosting over 350 people and their furry family members. This is by far the most fun you will have at a charity auction! Enjoy delicious local cuisine from some of Richmond’s best restaurants, signature cocktails, a varied silent auction with something for everyone, and a spirited live auction at FETCH’s biggest fundraiser of the year!

Funds raised at Pets On Parade help support FETCH a Cure in our mission to further pet cancer awareness, education and treatment and provide financial support for ongoing programs including the Companions in Crisis Fund. This program provides financial assistance to help families pay for life-saving treatments for their pets who have been diagnosed with cancer.

If you would like to sponsor, donate to, or attend the 13th Annual Pets On Parade Benefit & Auction, or learn more about other FETCH events and opportunities, please contact sarahm@fetchacure.com or call 804-525-2193.