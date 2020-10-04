The Mutt Strut is dog-friendly, family-friendly, and a real tail-wagging good time! There will be a 1-mile walk, a vendor fair, food from Intergalactic Tacos, and beer from Center of the Universe. Let’s raise awareness and funds for animal companions battling cancer!
FETCH a Cure's 10th Annual Mutt Strut
Libbie Mill Midtown 4901 Libbie Mill E Blve, Virginia 23230
