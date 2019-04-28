Register Here: https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2019-fetch-a-cure-5k-trail-run-walk

The FETCH a Cure 5K: Sunday, April 28 at 9:00 am

Camp High Road

21164 Steptoe Hill Rd

Middleburg, VA 20117

Benefiting the Hannah Hershey Fund

Our vision is simple: A community where no one is denied a choice for their pet due to lack of options, education or treatment.

FETCH a Cure is a 501 ©(3) non profit organization determined to improve our quality of life by connecting people and pets through accessible, compassionate treatment and education.

Our cats and dogs are more than just pets—they’re family. Through the Companions in Crisis (CIC) Program, FETCH a Cure strives to give our furry companions more quality time with us following a cancer diagnosis. The program provides financial assistance to help families pay for life-saving cancer treatments, giving them a sense of hope during this difficult time. Whether it be two months or two years, being able to make new memories with your pet is something to be cherished.

The Hannah Hershey Fund is dedicated to extending the CIC program to pets and their owners in the NoVA area. Started by Amy Hershey and Heath Croll in honor of their beloved dog, Hannah, this fund will help expand the positive reach of the CIC program, saving animal lives in the process. Please visit www.fetchacure.org for more information or to download an application.

Registration fees

5k Trail run: $25 through March 31, $35 through race day

Fun Run: $10 through race day

Dog 5k or Fun Run $5 through race day - a signed pet waiver must be presented at packet pick up on race day

Dogs will be allowed to participate in either the 5k or the fun run, providing they are in good health and on 5' or less leash (no flexible/retractable leashes will be permitted). Please print, sign and bring the waiver with you.

Online registration will close on Friday, April 27 at 8:00 pm

Race registrants will receive a race shirt. Be sure to register before April 15 to be guaranteed a shirt.

We are excited to share that Golly Waffles will be attending the race and all 5K registrants will recieve a coupon for a complimentary coffee and waffle!

Packet pick up will be held at Camp High Road on race day, Sunday, April 28 starting at 8:00 am. Late registrations will also be accepted.

Awards will be given to the overall top three male and female finishers and the top two fundraisers.