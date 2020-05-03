FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk

Get your racing shoes on! FETCH a Cure will be back at Camp Highroad in Middleburg this year for our 2nd Annual 5K Trail Run & Walk to benefit the Hannah Hershey Fund.

FETCH a Cure's Hannah Hershey Fund provides financial assistance to pets and their owners in the NoVA area in the face of a scary cancer diagnosis. Started by Amy Hershey and Heath Croll in honor of their beloved dog, Hannah, this fund will help expand the positive reach of the Companions in Crisis program, saving animal lives in the process. Please visit www.fetchacure.org for more information or to download an application.

Dogs will be allowed to participate in either the 5K or the fun run, providing they are in good health and on 5′ or less leash (no flexible/retractable leashes will be permitted).

We are excited to share that Golly Waffles will be attending the race and all 5K registrants will receive a coupon for a complimentary coffee and waffle!

Race registrants will receive a race shirt (while supplies last, for pre-registration only).

Awards will be given to the overall top three male and female finishers.