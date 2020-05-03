FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk

to Google Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00

Camp Highroad 21164 21164 Steptoe Hill Rd, Virginia 20117

Get your racing shoes on! FETCH a Cure will be back at Camp Highroad in Middleburg this year for our 2nd Annual 5K Trail Run & Walk to benefit the Hannah Hershey Fund.

FETCH a Cure's Hannah Hershey Fund provides financial assistance to pets and their owners in the NoVA area in the face of a scary cancer diagnosis. Started by Amy Hershey and Heath Croll in honor of their beloved dog, Hannah, this fund will help expand the positive reach of the Companions in Crisis program, saving animal lives in the process. Please visit www.fetchacure.org for more information or to download an application.

Dogs will be allowed to participate in either the 5K or the fun run, providing they are in good health and on 5′ or less leash (no flexible/retractable leashes will be permitted).

We are excited to share that Golly Waffles will be attending the race and all 5K registrants will receive a coupon for a complimentary coffee and waffle!

Race registrants will receive a race shirt (while supplies last, for pre-registration only).

Awards will be given to the overall top three male and female finishers.

Info

Camp Highroad 21164 21164 Steptoe Hill Rd, Virginia 20117 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Outdoor
804-525-2193
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - FETCH a Cure 5K Trail Run/Walk - 2020-05-03 09:00:00
Need a Refill?

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular