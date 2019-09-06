Fetal and Women's Imaging - Advanced OB-GYN Ultrasound is organized by World Class CME and will be held from Sep 06 - 08, 2019 at Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Seattle, Washington, USA. The target audience for this CME is designed for physicians and sonographers in the fields of gynecologic and obstetric imaging, as well as residents in obstetrics and gynecology, or radiology, and fellows in maternal-fetal medicine.
Fetal Women's Imaging | OB GYN Advanced Ultrasound CME 2019 | OB GYN CME Washington 2019 | OB-GYN Ultrasound CME for Sonographers and Gynecologists Washington, USA | Maternal fetal imaging CME | eMedEvents
Seattle Marriott Waterfront 2100 Alaskan Way, Washington 98121
Seattle Marriott Waterfront 2100 Alaskan Way, Washington 98121 View Map
Health & Wellness
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more