Visit downtown Cape Charles each Friday between Thanksgiving and Christmas to experience this year’s most memorable seasonal festivities – perfect for the whole family! Join us for horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, holiday movies (starting at 8pm), live local music, street performances, seasonal sales, holiday lighting, and so much more. This event is free and open to the public.
Festive Fridays in Cape Charles
Cape Charles Virginia Cape Charles, Virginia
Cape Charles, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Oct 24, 2019Oct 27, 2019
