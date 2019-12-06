Festival of Trees

Lake Monticello Ashlawn Blvd., Virginia 22963

The first annual “Festival of Trees” will be held at Lake Monticello Dec. 6 and 7. The event will include opportunities for free pictures with Santa, musical entertainment from a variety of local groups, special activities for kids, including story reading and a chance to decorate cookies and make Christmas ornaments. Local merchants and groups will decorate one-of-a-kind Christmas trees to be viewed during the event, with a chance for attendees to take them home after. Attendees are asked to donate a toy, food or cash, with the proceeds going to Caring for Creatures, Fluvanna SPCA, Peaceful Passings, Happy Faces and the MACAA Food Bank.

Charity & Fundraisers, Vacation & Holiday
7039697965
