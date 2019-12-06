The first annual “Festival of Trees” will be held at Lake Monticello Dec. 6 and 7. The event will include opportunities for free pictures with Santa, musical entertainment from a variety of local groups, special activities for kids, including story reading and a chance to decorate cookies and make Christmas ornaments. Local merchants and groups will decorate one-of-a-kind Christmas trees to be viewed during the event, with a chance for attendees to take them home after. Attendees are asked to donate a toy, food or cash, with the proceeds going to Caring for Creatures, Fluvanna SPCA, Peaceful Passings, Happy Faces and the MACAA Food Bank.
Festival of Trees
Lake Monticello Ashlawn Blvd., Virginia 22963
Lake Monticello Ashlawn Blvd., Virginia 22963 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 12, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more