Festival of Cheese Showcase & Cheese Sale

Virginia is for Cheese Lovers: American Cheese Society Festival of Cheese Showcase and Cheese Sale

The American Cheese Society will host its annual Festival of Cheese Showcase and Cheese Sale for the first time in Richmond, VA Saturday, August 3rd 6:30 pm-9:00 pm!

The Festival of Cheese Showcase highlights winning cheeses from among nearly 2,000+ artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses entered into the Society's prestigious Annual Judging & Competition held prior to the 2019 Annual Conference. Come sample winners from over 100 unique categories and enjoy cheeses alongside gourmet foods and libations. Tickets can be purchased in advance and tickets will also be sold on site on a space available basis.

In addition to an awe-inspiring assortment of cheeses, attendees can sample specialty accompaniments ranging from charcuterie to preserves from our participating sponsor companies.

In conjunction with the Festival of Cheese Showcase, don't miss out on America's biggest cheese sale! Thousands of artisan, specialty and farmstead cheeses are available for purchase at 50-75% off retail prices including cheeses you won't ever see in your local grocer's case. Sales support the non-profit American Cheese Education Foundation which funds scholarships for up-and-coming cheesemakers! The cheese sale is open to the public. Learn more about the Foundation at www.cheesefoundation.org.