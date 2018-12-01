Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration

Shenandoah University , Virginia 22601

In a groundbreaking new initiative, Shenandoah Conservatory turns over the programming and facilities to its students for a week of unbridled exploration, collaboration and creativity, which culminates in a day-long festival featuring performances, presentations and more.

Shenandoah University , Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
