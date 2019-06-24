Join us for an evening of experimental folk music and song, as the Seattle based songwriter of beautiful music, Damien Jurado, performs at Woolen Mills Chapel. Damien Jurado is an American singer-songwriter in the indie-rock tradition of Seattle, Washington. His music is regarded as being heavily influenced by folk music. Cellist and founder of Fern Hill Concerts, Wes Swing, opens, along with singer-songwriter Corrina Repp. Tickets are available at wesswing.com/tickets
Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp
Woolen Mills Chapel 1819 East Market St , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
Concerts & Live Music
