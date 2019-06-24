Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp

to Google Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00

Woolen Mills Chapel 1819 East Market St , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902

Join us for an evening of experimental folk music and song, as the Seattle based songwriter of beautiful music, Damien Jurado, performs at Woolen Mills Chapel. Damien Jurado is an American singer-songwriter in the indie-rock tradition of Seattle, Washington. His music is regarded as being heavily influenced by folk music. Cellist and founder of Fern Hill Concerts, Wes Swing, opens, along with singer-songwriter Corrina Repp. Tickets are available at wesswing.com/tickets

Info

Woolen Mills Chapel 1819 East Market St , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fern Hill Concerts: Damien Jurado with Wes Swing and Corrina Repp - 2019-06-24 19:00:00
Refresh Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular