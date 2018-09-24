Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat)

to Google Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00

Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230

"Sourdough baking is as much art as science."

Courthouse Creek's Cul~Terra Fermentation Series in September will focus on sourdough starters. This is going to be an informative and simply delicious workshop! Join our in-house baker, Melanie, as she walks you through the process of starting your own sourdough yeast fermentation. Chef Michael will be on site making pizzas with Melanie's fermented sourdough. Cider will be available for purchase. The pizza will have sauce made with Courthouse Creek's farm grown tomatoes and basil, and local cheese sourced from Goats R Us. Leave with a fermented sourdough starter to bring home!

Info
Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat) - 2018-09-24 18:30:00
Born and Bred

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular