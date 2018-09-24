Fermentation Series: Sourdough Starter and Pizza (to eat)

"Sourdough baking is as much art as science."

Courthouse Creek's Cul~Terra Fermentation Series in September will focus on sourdough starters. This is going to be an informative and simply delicious workshop! Join our in-house baker, Melanie, as she walks you through the process of starting your own sourdough yeast fermentation. Chef Michael will be on site making pizzas with Melanie's fermented sourdough. Cider will be available for purchase. The pizza will have sauce made with Courthouse Creek's farm grown tomatoes and basil, and local cheese sourced from Goats R Us. Leave with a fermented sourdough starter to bring home!