February Wine Dinner

Join us for a multi-course, wine paired meal with cuisine by one of the best chefs in the region, Craig Hartman! Craig has been at the helm of the kitchens at Clifton Inn and Keswick Hall. While at Keswick, the hotel was named by Condé Nast Traveler magazine as the best hotel for food in North America. Craig started and continues to run BBQ Exchange in Gordonsville where they serve legendary BBQ. We are truly honored to have Craig at the vineyard!

Get the chance to taste wines we have not yet released, paired with these delicious courses.

First Course

Duck Tasting

Duck Prosciutto, Duck Liver

Green Tomato Relish and Mustard Cracker

2018 Chardonnay

Second Course

Deconstructed Cod Chowder

Crispy Potatoes, Carrot Puree

North Atlantic Cod, Local Cream

2017 Chardonnay

Third Course

Pork in Forage

Braised Pork Cheeks, Pork Glace

Winter Vegetable Pavé

2017 Petit Verdot

Fourth Course

Beef in the Wild

Strip Loin of Beef, Cherry Demi Glace

Dried Porcini Farotto, Winter Greens

2017 Spark

Fifth Course

Wine and Dine

Chocolate Cabernet Franc Tart

Hazelnut Crust and White Chocolate Mousse

2017 Cabernet Franc

