February Wine Dinner

Enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by renown local chef, Craig Hartman.
Join us for a multi-course, wine paired meal with cuisine by one of the best chefs in the region, Craig Hartman! Craig has been at the helm of the kitchens at Clifton Inn and Keswick Hall. While at Keswick, the hotel was named by Condé Nast Traveler magazine as the best hotel for food in North America. Craig started and continues to run BBQ Exchange in Gordonsville where they serve legendary BBQ. We are truly honored to have Craig at the vineyard!
Get the chance to taste wines we have not yet released, paired with these delicious courses.
First Course
Duck Tasting
Duck Prosciutto, Duck Liver
Green Tomato Relish and Mustard Cracker
2018 Chardonnay
Second Course
Deconstructed Cod Chowder
Crispy Potatoes, Carrot Puree
North Atlantic Cod, Local Cream
2017 Chardonnay
Third Course
Pork in Forage
Braised Pork Cheeks, Pork Glace
Winter Vegetable Pavé
2017 Petit Verdot
Fourth Course
Beef in the Wild
Strip Loin of Beef, Cherry Demi Glace
Dried Porcini Farotto, Winter Greens
2017 Spark
Fifth Course
Wine and Dine
Chocolate Cabernet Franc Tart
Hazelnut Crust and White Chocolate Mousse
2017 Cabernet Franc
