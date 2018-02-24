February-March Exhibits @ Art Works

Visit these exhibits through March 17, 2018. Free and open to the public Tuesdays - Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm. Exhibits Include:

20/20 Hindsight by Titus Marques

It’s primal, spontaneous and it becomes a relationship between the painter and the image. This is how Titus Marques describes his artwork and the featured exhibit at Art Works. Using acrylic and found objects, Marques presents a wide assortment of paintings for the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Richmond After Dark by Linda Fern Schmiel

Linda Fern Schmiel’s exhibit of fine art photography ranges from landscapes, still life and conceptual, abstract images. She has a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from VCU. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Why So Serious? Political Farce and Classical Parody by Lauren Hagy

Finding herself in a creative rut, Hagy turned to humor and decided that making parodies of famous classical pieces using popular cartoon characters would be “stupidly entertaining.” First, she created horrifically “punny” titles. Although she does not fully replicate the original painter’s technique; she integrates the individual cartoon’s style enough so that the “feel” of the show she is referencing doesn’t get lost. Her political art is yet another result of Hyge finding inspiration in humor. Unlike her classical parodies, it allows her to have a voice in the world regarding heavy issues and figures. Her style is created using fine detail with pen and ink, and was inspired by her love of turn-of-the-century illustrators, political cartoons, and posters.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Portraits and Landscapes by Darcy Flanagan

This is Darcy Flanagan’s first exhibit at Art Works. Her portraits and landscapes, thoughtful and sometimes haunting are in various mediums. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Figurative Works by Michael Greiner

Greiner is a representational and figurative artist. His paintings express tension between dark and light. The product and process are equally important-- a learning experience in paint application and the dance between light and dark--the subtle partnership between these two. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

FEBRUARY 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is Josh George. Call for Entries is February 16th and 17th . Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm