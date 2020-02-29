February - March Exhibits @ Art Works

These new exhibits and 75 working artist studios are open to the public Tuesday - Sunday 12-6 PM. Admission is free.

Exhibits include:

RVA-CLAY, The Influence of Time on a Clay Community

The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) is holding their 54th annual conference in Richmond this year. Ceramic artists from all over the country, have been invited to exhibit in galleries throughout Richmond. At Art Works, RVA Clay is curating a juried exhibit of many local ceramic artists in the main gallery. This exhibit continues through April 18th, 2020.

_______________________________________

A Night at the Opera by Carolyn Pitts

Opera has entranced audiences since 1598. It is the complete entertainment package — lights, costumes, scenery, symphonic music, and athletic singing. Opera performers must project their voices over the orchestra pit to the far reaches of the theater without electronic amplification. They are adept not only at enunciating the libretto—which may be written in Italian, French, Spanish, English, or German—but also portraying the corresponding emotions through their voice. This body of work is designed to appeal to opera aficionados as well as tickle the curiosity of novices by dispelling common misconceptions about the art form. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

20x20 an exhibit by the Metropolitan Richmond Artist Association

The MRAA is a professional association that promotes and encourages the creation of all forms of visual arts. This member exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

Reclaimed Culture by Sonia Limberis

What does it mean to be a first-generation Greek in America today? How does that inform your experience in the land of your ancestors and how does that tie into the medium of painting? Sonia thinks there is a strong metaphorical link between the discarded materials and rich heavily textured paint that speaks to the distance between what is presented as Greek in America and what is actually Greek. Deep complex colors and movement paired with the echoes of the past create a story of history that is both imagined and real. As an Hellinoamerikana (Greek American), Sonia grew up with an intense adoration and awe of the Greek history and culture. Trips to Greece revealed that modern-day Greek culture had changed from what was taught to her growing up. Members of the Greek community in America, hold their heritage and traditions so passionately that they seem very old fashioned and super “Greek” to those in Greece. The body of work presented in this exhibit is a representation of today and yesterday, dark and light, perspective, and texture. Within the layers of each painting, culture and history dance together along with the materials both new and old used to create each piece. The exhibit is in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

February 2020 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. There is no theme for this exhibit, however, a special award for artwork featuring African-American life will be presented in honor of Black History Month. Call for Entries is February 21st and 22nd. Kristen Peyton is the juror. Kristen received her BA from the College of William and Mary and her MFA in Painting from the University of New Hampshire. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://artworksrva.com/artist-resources/call-for-entries/