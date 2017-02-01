February Gift and Jewelry Trunk Sale

Arts in the Village Gallery will present a gift and jewelry Trunk Show February 1-14 with a special "meet the artists" reception on February 11th from 1-4 pm. The Trunk Show will feature items appropriate for gift-giving, including unique items not regularly displayed in the gallery. Come see our artists' creations in a wide variety of media including oil and acrylic painting, photography, jewelry, pottery, glass, wood and copper and more. Visit the gallery during the February 11th reception to see live art demonstrations while enjoying hot beverages and light fare.

Arts in the Village Gallery, 1601 Village Market Blvd., Suite 116, Leesburg, VA, 20175.Phone: 571-442-8661, email: info@artsinthevillage.com, website: http://www.artsinthevillage.com/