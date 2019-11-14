Featured Book Fair Event with David Makovsky

$15 I JCC Member: $12 I $18 at the door

Co-written by David Makovsky and Dennis Ross, Be Strong and Of Good Courage is a portrait of modern Israel’s founding fathers -- the generation of brave, defining leaders unafraid to make bold decisions in order to safeguard the country’s future. David Ben Gurion, Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin, and Ariel Sharon were all present at the creation of the new nation in 1948. Over the next sixty years, each served as prime minister at a time when the country’s existence was directly imperiled. In those moments, extraordinary acts of leadership and strategic judgment to secure its future were needed and these leaders rose to the occasion.

Today, Israeli may be on the verge of sacrificing the essential character that its greatest citizens fought to secure. Be Strong and of Good Courage is the story of that epic struggle.

David Makovsky is one of America’s leading experts on Israel. He is the Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and director of the Project on Arab-Israel Relations. He has been an adjunct professor of Middle East studies at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced Interational Studies since 2000 and was a senior advisor on Israel-Palestinian affairs in the Office of the Secretary of State during the Obama Administration.

