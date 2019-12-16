Join us for a special evening at Salacia for the next Simply Crafted dinner, The Feast of the Seven Fishes. A cuisine inspired by an Italian-American holiday that celebrates Christmas Eve with a variety of 7 dishes with fish and other seafood. Chef Kyle and our culinary team will be cooking up a very special 6 course dinner paired with hand selected Italian wines from Antinori Wine Estates.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes
Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks 3001 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Food & Drink Event
Dec 5, 2019Dec 15, 2019
