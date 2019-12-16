The Feast of the Seven Fishes

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks 3001 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Join us for a special evening at Salacia for the next Simply Crafted dinner, The Feast of the Seven Fishes. A cuisine inspired by an Italian-American holiday that celebrates Christmas Eve with a variety of 7 dishes with fish and other seafood. Chef Kyle and our culinary team will be cooking up a very special 6 course dinner paired with hand selected Italian wines from Antinori Wine Estates.

