Our Fathers' Fight for Freedom

“If ordinary people are given proper training and opportunity they can do extraordinary things, regardless of race, creed, or color.” Those words were spoken by Mr. Howard Baugh, who flew 135 missions with the Tuskegee Airmen. During World War II, African-Americans fought fascism overseas and racism at home. These American heroes included men like Mr. George Bland, who served aboard the USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor.

Join the Virginia War Memorial during Black History month and listen to their sons, Captain Howard Baugh and Mr. Frank Bland, share stories and discuss the legacy of African-Americans in the military from WWII through today.

This is a FREE event, but registration is encouraged. Please visit us at http://vawarmemorial.org/contact/our-fathers-fight-freedom-event-registration